Azerbaijan-Israel inter-parliamentary friendship groups' representatives meet (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Head of the working group of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Azerbaijani-Israeli inter-parliamentary relations Anatoly Rafailov and members of the group met with a delegation headed by member of the Israeli-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group Evgeny Sova, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on September 4, Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis told Trend.

The head of the working group Anatoly Rafailov, who expressed satisfaction with the visit of the guests to the Parliament, noted that Azerbaijan and Israel are friendly countries and relations between the two countries are developing. He highly appreciated Israel's support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day war.

He said that the relations between the two countries have deep historical roots, adding that representatives of the Jewish people in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in Israel have been living in an atmosphere of friendship for a long time and actively participate in social and political life.

At the meeting the importance of cooperation at the level of parliaments was emphasized, the activity of working groups operating in the parliaments of both countries was brought to attention, the importance of opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel was noted.

Member of the Israeli-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group Evgeny Sova conveyed greetings of the head of the group and talked about the meeting with Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova. Expressing gratitude for the warm meeting, he noted that his country was interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in various spheres.

Prospects of development of inter-parliamentary ties, economic relations between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.