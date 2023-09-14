Azerbaijan actively working to expand its shipyard - President Ilham Aliyev

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. We are actively working on expanding capabilities of our shipyard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has the largest trade fleet in the Caspian Sea with over 50 vessels. Given the growing demand of the shippers from Central Asia, we are actively working on expanding the capabilities of our shipyard. Upon the completion of investment projects, the number of manufactured tankers and dry cargo vessels will be increased from current 6 to 10-15 vessels annually,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.