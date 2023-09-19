Civilian population, infrastructure facilities in Karabakh aren't targeted - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted, only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of Russia [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijani Army has launched local anti-terrorism measures in Karabakh.