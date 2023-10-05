Azerbaijan into preventive steps to hold Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Davit Ishkhanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in relation to Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, and Davit Ishkhanyan, Trend reports.

The views of the investigator of the State Security Service in connection with the election of a preventive measure against the ex-leaders of the separatists in Karabakh Arkadi Ghukasyan (1997–2007) and Bako Sahakyan (2007–2020), the former so-called "chairman of the parliament" of the separatists Davit Ishkhanyan are taken into consideration.

At the trial held in Azerbaijan's Baku City Sabail District Court under the chairmanship of Judge Ulviya Shukurova, the investigator's representation was provided, and a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of four months was chosen against Arkadi Ghukasyan.

All three Armenian separatists were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and taken to Baku; they were charged under various articles of the Criminal Code.