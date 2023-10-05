PM Pashinyan pledges to return enclaves in Armenia to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has pledged to return enclaves on Armenian territory to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Pashinyan pledged to return enclaves on the territory of Armenia to Azerbaijan, since this area also includes Azerbaijani enclaves on the territory of the former Armenian SSR.

The Armenian prime minister signed this statement following a meeting with the leaders of the EU, Germany and France within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community.

"The parties are committed to all efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 square kilometers) and Azerbaijan (86,600 square kilometers)," the statement said.