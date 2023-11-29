BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Armenian propaganda is at it again, spreading another bogus story, this time targeting the Azerbaijani Army.

An American journalist, Lindsey Snell, known for her anti-Azerbaijani rants on social media, posted about an intellectual contest held at the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov. In her take on the news, the journalist brings up a supposedly asked question there, like "How long does it take to behead an elderly Armenian captive with a hunting knife?"

Now, here's the kicker – in the same post, the journalist attached a screenshot of the original news, where, surprise, surprise, that phrase is nowhere to be found. So, what is the deal with the logic here? Paid-off journalists from Europe and the States do not seem to be using their logic. When the cash rolls in, all those high and mighty journalistic ethics and standards Western reporters brag about vanish.

This is not the first rodeo where foreign journalists and so-called "experts" dish out fake news, trying to paint Azerbaijan as this nation on an "ethnic cleansing" mission, supposedly booting out Armenians. It is all part of a propaganda gig powered by the sprawling Armenian diaspora across the globe, and nothing more.