Foreign minister touches upon activity of French company in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. French Total company showed interest in Azerbaijan's Absheron field many years ago and won the tender, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"There is a contract that stipulates the obligations of the parties. Hundreds of companies invest in Azerbaijan, receiving income and benefits from it. However, in addition to rights, they also have responsibilities. Everything will be regulated according to the contract. I do not see any serious risks here," the minister noted.

Will be updated