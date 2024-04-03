Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan - Antony Blinken

Politics Materials 3 April 2024
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The US intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a phone talk to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

On April 3, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, they also touched upon bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. Antony Blinken referenced his previous discussions with President Ilham Aliyev during the Munich Security Conference in February this year, affirming the U.S.'s intention to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan across various sectors. He also mentioned the contacts between the delegations of the two countries within the framework of COP29.

