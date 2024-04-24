Azerbaijan and Armenia nearing peace treaty signing - former Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is on the brink of signing, former Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, representative of Türkiye in the IMZA Public Association, and honorary member of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

During the recent eighth meeting of the commission on delimitation and border security between Azerbaijan and Armenia, an agreement was reached to return four villages to Azerbaijan, marking another success for the country.

"The agreement was reached without the involvement of other countries. The delay in signing the peace treaty is partly due to the interference of other nations in the process. Foreign countries' meddling in the process is one reason for the delay in signing the peace treaty. There may be remedies to the problems if these interferences stop. Azerbaijan and Armenia are also getting close to negotiating a peace treaty, as evidenced by the restoration of the four villages to Azerbaijan through bilateral discussions. This treaty would also lead to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye," he said.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

