Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs hold expanded meeting in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. An expanded meeting of the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto has taken place in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties considered a wide range of issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic partnership, such as economic, agricultural, energy and political cooperation.

Bayramov emphasized that Hungarian companies have significant potential to participate in and support efforts to restore Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

