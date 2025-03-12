Azerbaijani, North Macedonian FMs discuss regional situation (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trades of North Macedonia Timco Mucunski, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, ministers discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, development of political dialogue, further enhancing the partnership in the economic, trade, energy and tourism.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of further strengthening the friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, noting that mutual high-level visits and contacts contribute to the development of cooperation.

The importance of identifying new opportunities for developing bilateral cooperation, expanding trade and investment ties, was also highlighted.

The ministers discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and noted Azerbaijan's contribution as an energy supplier and transit country to Europe's energy security. In this context, issues related to expanding cooperation in renewable and alternative energy sources were raised.

The meeting also assessed potential opportunities for developing tourism links. The importance of joint efforts to promote the rich cultural heritage and tourism opportunities of both countries was emphasized.

Bayramov briefed his interlocutor on post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration and reconstruction efforts, mine threats, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and brought attention to Azerbaijan's efforts in establishing peace and security in the region.

The sides also considered the possibilities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia within the framework of international organizations and exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

Following this, a ceremony was held with the participation of both ministers to sign an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia on the visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports," the ministry's statement reads.

