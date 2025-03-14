Second day of XII Global Baku forum wraps up (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The second day of the XII Global Baku Forum has successfully concluded, Trend reports.

Today, the event featured panel discussions on the following topics: "Path to Peace", "Middle Powers in the New World Order", "Rebuilding for Peace: Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability", "COP29: Breakthrough to Belem - Accelerating Transformation".

Notable speakers included Benita Ferrero-Waldner, former Austrian Foreign Minister and European Commissioner for External Relations; Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan; Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of Iceland; Mladen Ivanić, former Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Petar Stoyanov, former President of Bulgaria; Hikmet Çetin, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye; Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister of Malta; Nambaryn Enkhbayar, former President of Mongolia; and Artis Pabriks, former Latvian Minister of Defense and Foreign Minister.

The forum also hosted speeches from prominent figures such as former Vice President of ExxonMobil and head of the Global Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Jean Baderschneider; former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (via video message); Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Maimunah Mohd Sharif; María Fernanda Espinosa, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister and former President of the UN General Assembly; Phoebe Koundouri, President of the Global Association of Environmental and Resource Economists (EAERE) and Director of the AE4RIA; Lord Fakafānua, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga; Rashid Alimov, former Tajikistani Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization; President of Liberal International Hakima El Haite; former Minister of the Environment of Peru Manuel Manuel Pulgar Vidal and many other distinguished guests.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.