Turkish president approves Azerbaijani-Turkish agreement on gas cooperation (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas between the Governments of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was published in the Resmi Gazete newspaper.

The referenced accord was executed in Istanbul on May 14 of the preceding year.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved this agreement on July 8, 2024.

Within the framework of the agreement, the parties intend to expand cooperation on issues of purchase and sale, delivery, exchange and transit of natural gas both from Azerbaijan and from third countries through their territories. According to the agreement, at least 40 percent of the total volume of gas supplied from Azerbaijan to Türkiye or transit through Türkiye to third countries should be offered to the Turkish company BOTAŞ under the same commercial conditions as in the "Contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas" dated October 25, 2011 between the Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company and BOTAŞ (Principle 40-60).

