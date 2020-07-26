Azerbaijanis in Canada’s Vancouver hold rally against Armenian provocation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of the Canadian city of Vancouver organized and participated in the mass rally on July 26 as a sign of protest against the Armenian provocation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, Trend reports on July 26.

Azerbaijanis and Turks who gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery square demonstrated the support for Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani army by waving the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The demonstrators announced that they gathered to raise the voices to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, to end the Armenian provocation and to draw the attention of the international community to Armenia’s aggressive policy.

Despite the rally was held in accordance with the Canadian law and the permission of the authorities, the demonstrators faced an Armenian provocation. The Armenian bandits came to the square and tried to disrupt the rally.

The Azerbaijani community of Vancouver appealed to the Canadian government in connection with the Armenian provocation and the number of police officers at the Vancouver Art Gallery square was increased.

The rally ended without incident.