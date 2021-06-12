Wales, Switzerland to lock horns in Baku within EURO 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The first game of Group A has started in Baku within the EURO 2020, Trend reports.

Switzerland is meeting Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The other three games of Group A will also be held in Baku.

The Baku Olympic Stadium will host four matches of the EURO 2020. Three of them are Group A matches:

Switzerland - Wales (June 12)

Turkey - Wales (June 16)

Switzerland - Turkey (June 20)

The UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals will be held in Baku at 18:00 (GMT +4) on July 3.

UEFA EURO 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. On June 11, the first game of Group A of the European Football Championship took place in Rome, where Italy defeated Turkey 3:0.

Last year the European Football Championship was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.