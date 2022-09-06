Another group of Azerbaijani citizens preparing to return to native Aghali village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The process of returning Azerbaijani citizens to liberated Aghali village, Zangilan district, continues, Trend reports.

On September 7, another group of residents will be sent to their native village.

The families are preparing for the return with great enthusiasm.

They expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and the country's army for the liberation of their native lands from Armenian occupation, as well as for the conditions created there, paid tribute to the memory of martyrs and wished recovery to the veterans.