Tickets for main grandstand of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix completely sold out

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Nine days before the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix all the tickets for the Absheron Grandstand have been fully booked, Baku City Circuit operating company told Trend.

Tickets for this year's record-breaking races in Baku are limited and all Grandstands are expected to sell out soon.

Compared to the six competitions held in previous years, this year for the first time fans from more than 100 different countries will visit Azerbaijan. This figure is the highest recorded in the history of Baku races. This means that fans from more than half of the world's countries will be racing in Baku. In addition, this year the number of foreign fans who came to Azerbaijan to watch the Grand Prix reached the highest level.

A limited number of tickets are available only in the stands of Bakcell and Khazar, and there are only a few days left before the exciting race weekend.

The Baku race, considered one of the fastest urban races of the Formula 1 season, will be held on April 28-30, and our capital will host a sprint race for the first time.

This sprint race is the first of six sprint races this season and three days of exciting competition await fans of this race. After a highly competitive race, they will have an unforgettable Formula 1 experience by enjoying Don Diablo and Hardwell's concerts on the big stage on the boulevard.

Holders of three-day tickets will be able to freely enter the entertainment area, which will be organized on Primorsky Boulevard with a mysterious view of the capital, and attend concerts. Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at Formula One teams by joining the Pit Road Tour. They will also have the opportunity to see their favorite pilots live by participating in a forum-style autograph session.

Those who want to experience the excitement of a unique race can purchase tickets on the official website of the Baku City Circuit operating company (www.bakucitycircuit.com) or at the following points of sale:

28 Mall

Ganjlik Mall

Heydar Aliyev Palace

Kiosk 1 (cinema "Azerbaijan")

Kiosk 2 (Nizami street)

ASAN 1

ASAN 2

ASAN 3

ASAN 4

ASAN Sumgayit

6003 call center is available for additional information and questions.