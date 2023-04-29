Formula 1 extends agreement on Azerbaijan Grand Prix through 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Formula 1 has extended agreement on conducting Azerbaijan Grand Prix races through 2026, Trend reports via the Formula 1’s website.

According to the website, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar through the 2026 season, with a new three-year agreement being signed.

In 2023, Azerbaijan is hosting the first of six F1 Sprint events scheduled for the season, and the first under a new format which sees the whole of Saturday dedicated to Sprint – comprising ‘Shootout’ qualifying and a 100 km race.

This year, the event is being held on April 28-30.