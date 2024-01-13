Azerbaijan's Defense Minister conveys condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, sent his condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Güler, Trend reports.

His condolences read: "I was extremely saddened by the news of the martyrdom and injury of Turkish Armed Forces military personnel as a result of a treacherous attack by members of a terrorist organization in the area of the Penche-Kilit anti-terrorist operation on January 12 of this year.

Your pain is ours.

We absolutely denounce all types of terrorism.

We will always stand with and support the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in their courageous fight against terrorism.

I pray for mercy for the heroic Turkish soldiers who were killed in this incident, share their loved ones' suffering, and extend my heartfelt condolences to their families. I pray for God's healing for all the wounded.

May all martyrs rest in peace."