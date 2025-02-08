“Winter Fairy Tale” International Music Festival kicks off with grand opening ceremony in Gabala (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Gabala Culture Center's hall hosted Friday evening the grand opening ceremony of the “Winter Fairy Tale” International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with support from the Ministry of Culture, Baku Music Academy, and “Gilan.”

Running through February 10, the festival continues the tradition of the Gabala International Music Festival, held annually since 2009. The event will showcase world-renowned musicians, performers, conductors, and ensembles from Azerbaijan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and Russia.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Farhad Badalbayli, Azerbaijani Peoples’ Artist, rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, described the organization of the first edition of the “Winter Fairy Tale” International Music Festival as a milestone event for the Azerbaijani culture.

He also expressed his deep gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their special care and attention shown to the cultural projects implemented in the country.

In her remarks, Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture, noted that this year marks the 140th anniversary of birth of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the eminent Azerbaijani composer, pioneer of the Azerbaijani music and author of the first opera in the Muslim East, adding that President Ilham Aliyev had signed an order in this regard.

The event then proceeded with the concert program.

The festival’s program is diverse and exciting. Attendees will enjoy performances by the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students from the Baku Choreography Academy, the “Gaytaghi” instrumental ensemble, as well as Aydar Gaynullin’s “Euphoria” and the “GlassDuo” ensemble from Poland. Besides classical music, there will be vocal and chamber music performances, offering a chance to experience the talents of both Azerbaijani and international artists.