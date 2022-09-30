Azerbaijani State Customs Committee's new online service to simplify vehicle imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The new electronic service of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan will simplify the process of importing vehicles into the country, the committee told Trend.

According to the committee, the new service will allow obtaining information on compliance with the Euro-4 environmental standard before importing a vehicle into the country.

"Citizens just need to contact the customs authority online through the E-Customs portal or the Smart Customs mobile application and provide the relevant information. The correctness of the application and other documents sent to the customs authority is checked online, and the certificate of compliance of the vehicle with Euro-4 environmental standards is sent to the ‘personal cabinet’ of the citizen within the period established by law," the committee said.

This innovation will facilitate the process of crossing the border, as well as increase transparency in this area and eliminate queues, added the committee.