Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of Council for Cooperation in Construction Activities of CIS (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov took part in the 43rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Council for Cooperation in Construction Activities of the CIS Member States in Kazan, the committee told Trend on October 14.

According to the committee, along with Azerbaijan and Russia, the meeting was attended by delegations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Armenia.

At the meeting, the importance of further expanding cooperation between the CIS countries and continuing the exchange of experience in this area was emphasized.

An exchange of views was held on a number of issues on the agenda, including topical problems in the field of urban planning and construction, ways to solve them, technical regulation in construction, and the use of the resource method in pricing, relevant draft resolutions were prepared and unanimously adopted.

Besides, the regulations of the council secretariat, work plans of the base organization on issues of technical regulation and commissions operating under the council were discussed and approved.

The 42nd meeting of the Intergovernmental Council for Cooperation in the Construction Activities of the CIS Member States was organized last year under the chairmanship of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

The meeting parties extensively discussed the main areas of urban planning policy, the development of the building materials industry, energy saving in construction, the use of renewable energy sources, the improvement of urban infrastructure, the use of modern technologies in design and other activities which can be implemented jointly.

The next meeting is planned to be held in the spring of 2023.