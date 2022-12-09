Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts bill on public-private partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The bill on the public-private partnership was discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

In accordance with paragraphs 11, 12, and 13 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the bill determines the organizational, legal, and economic bases for the implementation of activities in the public-private partnership. Numerous innovations were reflected in the document.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

Will be updated