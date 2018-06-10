Turkmenistan reveals data on execution of state budget

10 June 2018 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Construction of TAPI gas pipeline on schedule
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmenistan to buy equipment for tannery via tender
Tenders 11:58
Turkmenistan's GDP grows significantly since early 2018
Economy news 9 June 19:16
Turkmenistan, Guinea-Bissau agree to strengthen cooperation
Turkmenistan 9 June 15:59
Turkmen president signs pardon decree on occasion of Ramadan
Turkmenistan 9 June 10:37
Turkmen GDP to grow 6.3% in 2018 - WB
Economy news 8 June 17:40
Tender: Turkmenistan to acquire drilling equipment
Tenders 8 June 12:44
Ambassador of Colombia accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 June 11:10
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 8 June 10:48
Tender: Turkmen Daihanbank to buy special equipment
Tenders 8 June 10:28
Water treatment facilities’ complex put into operation in Turkmenistan
Economy news 8 June 09:59
Azerbaijan's Customs Committee ups transfers to state budget
Economy news 7 June 18:22
World Bank reveals details of its portfolio in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 15:18
Turkmen parliament to consider number of documents
Turkmenistan 7 June 12:55
Turkmenistan studying creation of artificial islands near Caspian coast
Economy news 7 June 12:01
Turkmenistan, Poland mull possibilities of co-op in energy, transport
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:27
Russia ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 7 June 11:25
US exploring opportunities to participate in investment projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 7 June 10:11