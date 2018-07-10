Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on import of raw materials for carpet weaving (PHOTO)

10 July 2018 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The wool-spinning and dyeing factory will be commissioned in Sumgayit in 2019, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov told reporters July.

He noted that, the establishment of such production in Azerbaijan will reduce the country's dependence on the import of raw materials, in particular dyes and yarn.

"Carpet weaving has great prospects and the state provides the necessary support to this industry. Today the art of carpet weaving is developing in Azerbaijan. In this direction, the country has established "Azerhalcha" OJSC, the state program of development and protection of carpet art for 2018-2023 has been adopted, the professional day of carpet-weaving has been approved. The systematic and comprehensive decisions on establishment of factories in the regions of the country and provision of them with the necessary raw materials have also been taken," Safarov said.

The Deputy Minister noted that, 10 carpet weaving workshops were put into operation in the country last year. The work is also underway to commission another ten new workshops this year.

"The centers for procurement of wool will also be established," the Deputy Minister said.

The foundation of wool spinning and dyeing factory was laid in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park at the end of last year. The systematic work on the implementation of this project is underway currently.

