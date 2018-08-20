Uzbek National Bank to provide concessional loans for cinema construction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

The National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Uzbekistan will provide entrepreneurs with loans for the creation of cinemas with a 50 percent discount, Uzbek media reports citing to the Deputy Director General of the National Film Agency Uzbekkino, Nizomiy Mahmudov.

According to him, businessmen will also be exempted from customs payments for imported equipment.

"Private enterprises are not able to provide themselves with expensive equipment, so the state helps them in creating material and technical basis. In this regard, together with the National Bank, we prepared standard plans in three forms: one and two-storey shopping and entertainment complexes with four or two cinema halls and summer amphitheatres," Mahmudov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan was entrusted together with the National Bank to develop and approve construction schedules for a network of cinemas in 2017-2019, providing specific deadlines for the creation of facilities, their equipping and the start of operations.

"Presently entrepreneurs have great opportunities. For example, licensing is canceled and you only need to have a rental certificate. The National Bank of Uzbekistan will provide loans with a 50% discount. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to be exempted from the customs payments for imported equipment. Not to forget that all films will have to come with an appropriate certificate, as in all developed countries," Mahmudov added.

According to the expert, in 2018-2019 the country will also implement the concept of creating a republic-wide film distribution network for a unified repertoire policy.

It was earlier reported that, Uzbekistan is planning to create a network of modern cinemas in 2018-2019.

According to the decree of the Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers, a total of 49 cinemas will be built in the country in 2018-2019, with 25 of them being one-story, 12 two-story and 12 open.

Two cinemas will be opened in Karakalpakstan, the Jizzakh region and Tashkent, six cinemas in the Andijan region, five in Bukhara and Khorezm regions, four in Kashkadarya, Fergana and Namangan regions, three in Navoi, Samarkand, Syrdarya, Surkhandarya and Tashkent regions.

