Turkmenistan introduces region's investment opportunities to EU

6 June 2019 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russia announces transit forecast for Turkmen oil
Oil&Gas 13:15
Turkmenistan’s Ashgabatgas calls for economical use of natural gas
Oil&Gas 13:11
Wheat harvest starts in Turkmenistan
Economy 12:54
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan for provision of technological tubes
Tenders 11:57
Turkmen refinery extends tender for construction of oil pier
Tenders 09:38
Water issues discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 09:33
Latest
Iran exports non-oil goods for $63M via its Astara county
Economy 16:31
Central Bank of Iran explains inflation control in country
Economy 14:36
Bank deposits keep increasing in Azerbaijani regions
Economy 14:33
Unique project to be launched in Kazakhstan's Akmola region
Economy 14:31
Azerbaijan hosts Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling
Society 14:24
Iranian cryptocurrency to be commissioned soon
Economy 14:10
Iran expected to import 1.6 million tons of rice until March 2020
Economy 14:02
Money transfers from Kazakhstan abroad increase
Finance 14:02
Iran Chamber of Commerce intends to promote oil offering at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 13:58