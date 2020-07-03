Feature: Kenyan cybercafes boom as COVID-19 increases digitization of services

Business 3 July 2020 00:36 (UTC+04:00)
Feature: Kenyan cybercafes boom as COVID-19 increases digitization of services

Once declared a dying business due to onslaught from increased use of smartphones in Kenya, cyber cafes are warming up to a brighter future occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemicç Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The internet points in the East African nation have been resilient in the past years after several government departments took their services online.

The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, added to this change of fortunes as private firms and government departments that had not fully embraced online services go for them to enforce social distancing.

Cybercafe operators in the East African nation are, thus, currently busy lot as they record a surge in the number of people seeking their services.

For George Kariuki, a cybercafe operator in Kitengela, a suburb on the south of Nairobi, Tuesday was one of his busiest days ever in years as he attended to the highest number of people.

It was the D-day for filing tax returns in Kenya, thus, many people seeking to beat the deadline flocked cybercafes.

Initially, some of the people would flock Kenya Revenue Authority offices for assistance but with measures put in place to curb COVID-19 spread, throngs were not allowed at the government agency offices.

"We worked until late into the night to enable people to file their returns and beat the deadline. I was charging 100 shillings (about 1 U.S. dollar) to do the job for those who did not know what to do," he said.

And things are looking brighter for the internet as more government departments take their services online to not only ease access but curb the spread of the new coronavirus virus disease.

On Wednesday, the Kenyan judiciary introduced mandatory filing of court cases to curb congestion at its registries in the capital Nairobi.

Chief Justice David Maraga said citizens and legal officers would no longer be allowed to file cases manually anymore by walking to the courts as he launched the e-filing system.

"Citizens henceforth will not be able to file cases manually in Nairobi at the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and the High Court since services have gone digital. This system will further allow litigants to assess costs, pay and serve court papers to defendants," he said, adding the service would be spread countrywide.

The move, as one of the precautionary measures against COVID-19 spread, would see hundreds flock the internet points in the East African nation to file the cases, which gives cybercafes a boom.

This is because the electronic process involves scanning documents, doing photocopies and even taking photos, services that cybercafe operators charge separately.

"Things are looking up for our businesses. These additional services, especially by government agencies, means increased demand for our businesses and more income. I am happy," said Joseph Mutie, a cybercafe operator on the east of Nairobi.

Besides the filing of cases and tax returns, other government services accessed at the internet points include registration of students by schools, application of driving licenses, birth certificates, passports and electricity connection.

"The beauty of government services is that they don't involve normal internet browsing alone as they come with the printing of documents or taking photos, which makes us earn more," he said, adding that on a good day he makes up to 3,000 shillings (about 30 U.S. dollars).

But it's not only government departments that are increasingly digitizing their services to curb COVID-19 spread, but even private entities like hospitals are also doing so, as they embrace telemedicine.

Bernard Mwaso of Edell IT Solution, a software development start-up in Nairobi, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has fanned the digital boom as people seek to curb the spread of the virus and thus businesses like cybercafes will emerge as some of the biggest beneficiaries.

"The COVID-19 pandemic era will be remembered globally as a great catalyst for a boom in digital services especially in developing countries like Kenya. For cybercafes, things have gone full circle; no one could predict their fortunes would change this better," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan can increase export to Russia’s Astrakhan
Turkmenistan can increase export to Russia’s Astrakhan
Public services digitalization leads to indirect economic effects in Kazakhstan
Public services digitalization leads to indirect economic effects in Kazakhstan
Data on cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via ports of Turkey announced
Data on cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via ports of Turkey announced
Loading Bars
Latest
Feature: Kenyan cybercafes boom as COVID-19 increases digitization of services Business 00:36
Alibaba Cloud announces business expansion in Southeast Asia ICT 2 July 23:49
Egypt receives 313 tourists from Switzerland, Belarus amid flight resumption Tourism 2 July 22:55
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days Business 2 July 21:35
Iran to inaugurate more dams, water treatment plants Business 2 July 20:30
Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime Society 2 July 19:58
Azerbaijan increases import of Indian products Business 2 July 19:46
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested cereal crops Business 2 July 19:35
Bulgaria, Greece to ensure clear distribution of tax profits from IGB Oil&Gas 2 July 19:28
BP, Enagas to promote projects to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 2 July 19:18
Azerbaijan to start exporting hazelnuts to Egypt, Pakistan, Italy Business 2 July 19:16
Azerbaijan’s Az-Granata to greatly increase revenues from export of pomegranate juices, wine Business 2 July 19:15
Turkmenistan can increase export to Russia’s Astrakhan Business 2 July 19:08
Revenues of Southern Gas Corridor CJSC rise Oil&Gas 2 July 19:07
Georgia's Namakhvani HPP receives building permit Oil&Gas 2 July 19:02
Export of Azerbaijani products to Australia edges up Business 2 July 18:58
DAIR Hotels & Restaurants Association talks prospects for gastronomic tourism in Azerbaijan Tourism 2 July 18:48
Azerbaijan confirms 572 new COVID-19 cases Society 2 July 18:44
Georgia's National Bank carries foreign exchange intervention to stabilize lari Finance 2 July 18:38
Public services digitalization leads to indirect economic effects in Kazakhstan ICT 2 July 18:36
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC’s assets up Oil&Gas 2 July 18:35
Data on cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via ports of Turkey announced Turkey 2 July 18:29
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary to buy materials for track superstructure via tender Tenders 2 July 18:25
Georgia makes changes in preferential agro-credit system for food industry Business 2 July 18:22
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate policemen on professional holiday (VIDEO) Society 2 July 18:21
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) Society 2 July 18:17
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank surpasses supply Finance 2 July 18:08
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment through Antalya port Turkey 2 July 18:07
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry talks issuing subsidies to farmers Business 2 July 18:01
Georgia expands agriculture support programs Business 2 July 18:01
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender for feasibility study preparation Tenders 2 July 18:00
Azerbaijani banks' demand at CBA's foreign exchange auction rises Finance 2 July 17:56
EBRD reveals total investments volume in Turkmenistan Finance 2 July 17:45
Payment card turnover increases in Azerbaijan Finance 2 July 17:45
U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009 US 2 July 17:41
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of deposits Finance 2 July 17:40
Kazakh president makes amendments to laws on ensuring internet accessibility ICT 2 July 17:38
Ryanair resumes flights from Greece after four-month grounding Europe 2 July 17:37
Georgia decreases live chickens export to Azerbaijan Business 2 July 17:29
Bank lending on rise in Azerbaijan’s capital and districts Finance 2 July 17:28
Azerbaijan working on optimizing usage of excess energy Oil&Gas 2 July 17:26
Japan significantly raises import of Kazakh-made goods Business 2 July 17:07
Get 4G MiFi device and 3 months of 10 GB internet for just 119 AZN from Azercell! Society 2 July 17:06
Kazakhstan, Turkey to cooperate in SMEs development Business 2 July 17:00
Turkey's trade turnover with France shrinks Turkey 2 July 17:00
Geological exploration in Kazakhstan to be held over next 4-5 years Business 2 July 16:54
Georgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional investments Oil&Gas 2 July 16:53
Amount of mortgage loans issued by Azerbaijani banks drops Finance 2 July 16:51
UK says significant differences remain on Brexit free trade deal Europe 2 July 16:51
Turkey not ruling out leaving Istanbul Convention Turkey 2 July 16:44
Iran reveals housing units built within Mehr Housing Project Business 2 July 16:39
Georgia, Azerbaijan to hold another business forum - ambassador Business 2 July 16:35
Italy's Prada sales in Asia up double-digit, trend will continue - CEO Europe 2 July 16:32
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz overhauls natural gas well in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 2 July 16:30
Several airlines to carry out charter flights to bring Georgian citizens home Transport 2 July 16:29
Uzbekistan may implement joint projects with Spanish Inditex company Business 2 July 16:29
Volume of cargo transshipment from Portugal via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 2 July 16:26
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases nearing 9,000 Uzbekistan 2 July 16:22
Real estate expert talks car prices in Azerbaijan following fuel price rise Commentary 2 July 16:21
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy wells piping spare parts Tenders 2 July 16:20
Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter US 2 July 16:19
Singapore's companies mostly operate in Kazakhstan's trade sector Business 2 July 16:12
Uzbekistan launches paper production facility Business 2 July 16:10
Tender on building overhaul opens in Azerbaijan's Gabala Tenders 2 July 16:06
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan to receive loans under state guarantees Finance 2 July 16:00
EBRD to provide new loan for Turkmenistan's construction sector Finance 2 July 15:54
Turkey's five-month cargo transportation to Ukraine almost doubles Turkey 2 July 15:51
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund reveals amount of issued loans Finance 2 July 15:40
Azerbaijan’s energy minister: It is important to continue expanding OPEC+ format Oil&Gas 2 July 15:38
Ambassador talks cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia to increase transit potential Transport 2 July 15:32
American Airlines warns of 25% drop in international capacity in 2021 summer US 2 July 15:31
Azerbaijan marks growth in number of debit cards Finance 2 July 15:29
Loan term extended for entrepreneurs in several spheres of Azerbaijani agricultural sector Finance 2 July 15:26
Geostat: Bulgaria ranks third among largest importers of Georgian products Business 2 July 15:13
Chemical fertilizer production plants in Iran's Bushehr province resume operations Oil&Gas 2 July 15:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on lending to economy Finance 2 July 15:08
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian president Politics 2 July 15:07
Turkish BOTAS announces volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 2 July 15:05
Uzbekistan, US may establish joint investment fund Finance 2 July 15:01
Liberty Steel Hartlepool updates on work at Umid field Oil&Gas 2 July 15:00
IRENA to partake in Azerbaijan's bioenergy mapping Oil&Gas 2 July 14:54
Banks of Uzbekistan to sell gold bullions Business 2 July 14:47
Iran's AEO spokesman talks Natanz nuclear facility damage following accident Nuclear Program 2 July 14:35
Ambassador: SOCAR actively participates in gas supplies for Georgia's new projects Oil&Gas 2 July 14:32
Amount of problem loans down in Azerbaijan Finance 2 July 14:13
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 2 July 14:10
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 2 Society 2 July 14:08
Turkmenistan working with USAID to find best solutions agricultural pests Business 2 July 14:07
Uzbekistan to take measures to further improve agricultural management system Business 2 July 14:06
Kazakhstan's renewable energy to benefit from long-term power system dev't scenarios Oil&Gas 2 July 14:03
Uzbekistan intends to issue Eurobonds in national currency Finance 2 July 13:59
Azerbaijani, Afghan, Turkmen presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO) Politics 2 July 13:51
USAID intends to strengthen energy co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 2 July 13:37
Kazakhstan introduces new standards for halal goods production Business 2 July 13:26
Bank deposits in Azerbaijani regions mostly made in national currency Finance 2 July 13:12
Turkmenistan working to obtain status in WTO Turkmenistan 2 July 13:02
Turkmengas strengthens production of enterprises with new equipment, vehicles Oil&Gas 2 July 12:55
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy oils via tender Tenders 2 July 12:52
SOCAR talks construction of new structures at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 2 July 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Day of Police (PHOTO) Politics 2 July 12:48
All news