Belarus resumes receiving export mail to Turkmenistan

Republican Unitary Enterprise of Posts «Belpochta» of Belarus has resumed receiving export mail from Belarus to Turkmenistan from March 31, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Belpochta.

It is possible to send written correspondence (documents) and parcels from Belarus. At the same time, delivery to Turkmenistan via the EMS courier service is not yet carried out.

In addition to Turkmenistan, admission has also been resumed in a number of other countries.

Earlier, the Moldova Post also resumed receiving international mail to Turkmenistan with Turkmenistan.

"Turkmenpost" has also resumed international shipments since January. As a result of negotiations with postal operators of neighboring countries, since January 2021, the Turkmenpost has established land and airmail communication with 47 countries of the world.

Several Turkmenistan’s international communications have been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

Earlier, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

