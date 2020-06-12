Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) is implementing a new pilot program within a project on alternative energy supply to remote settlements, villages and areas in 2020, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency Jamil Malikov told Trend.

According to him, through SAARES in some regions of the country, technology for using thermal pumps for providing the settlements with hot water, heating of houses has already been tested.

"At the same time, gas stoves working on liquefied natural gas can be also used," he added.

One of the most important spheres of activity of the Agency this year is the establishment of alternative energy supply in remote settlements, villages and areas. For this purpose, the agency chose 12 pilot projects to be implemented in villages of the country's Lankaran, Guba, Sheki-Zagatala and Samukh-Shamkir regions. Within the projects, SAARES develops proposals on the possibility of using alternative energy sources.

Presently, Azerbaijan is taking sequential steps to develop alternative energy. In this regard, negotiations are underway with foreign companies and investors, including companies from China, the UAE, the US and the EU.

