IGB provides options for enhanced security and diversification of supply - Teodora Georgieva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) enhances energy connectivity in the region, providing options for enhanced security and diversification of supply, Teodora Georgieva, Executive Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said, Trend reports.

She was addressing a conference in Thessaloniki, organized in the framework of the Athens-Macedonian News Agency's presidency of ABNA-SE.

The executive officer talked about IGB’s role both on national and international levels when it comes to securing a new, safe route for natural gas deliveries.

“IGB currently develops 3 bcm/y which equals the total consumption of Bulgaria. Working together to supply diversified sources to the Western Balkans and providing options for gas transportation to Moldova and Ukraine is currently a top priority for ICGB as a transmission operator and we can see that this aligns with the European efforts to support the region as well,” Georgieva said.

She noted that diversification is no longer wishful thinking.

“It has already happened with IGB’s launch as a landmark. The project is a game changer, helping to ensure heating for businesses and domestic consumers in war times and sustainability for the countries”, Georgieva added.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) began commercial operation on October 1, 2022.

Since the beginning of the current heating season, the interconnector provides nearly 1/3 of the winter consumption of natural gas in Bulgaria. IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

The gas pipeline creates an entirely new route through Bulgaria for the transportation of natural gas from new sources to a number of countries, which reinforces the key role of the interconnector not only at a national level, but also for the entire region of Central and Southeastern Europe.

