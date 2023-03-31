TANAP’s capacity to double in near future, says Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The capacity of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will double in the near future, said Fatih Donmez, minister of energy and natural resources of Türkiye, Trend reports via Turkish media.

“TANAP is an important infrastructure ensuring transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Türkiye and further to Europe. Its current capacity is 16 billion cubic meters per year, but we will double it in the near future. Both Türkiye and our neighbors will benefit from this increased capacity,” he explained.

Fatih Donmez stated that Türkiye is one of the countries that take responsibility to strengthen both its own and Europe's energy supply security.

TANAP transports gas from Stage 2 of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field from Georgian-Turkish border to Türkiye’s western border. The total cost of TANAP turned out to be lower than $7 billion.

The initial capacity of TANAP is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with possibility of expanding to 31 billion cubic meters per year in the future. Around 6 billion cubic meters of gas is delivered to Türkiye, while the rest of the volume is supplied to Europe.

TANAP shareholders are as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC – 51 percent, SOCAR Türkiye Enerji – 7 percent, BOTAS – 30 percent and bp – 12 percent.

