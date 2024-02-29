Azerbaijani minister, TAP senior leaf over Europe-gone gas export milestones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG Managing Director Luca Schieppati, and both parties expressed satisfaction with the exportation of 33 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through TAP since its inception in December 2020, Trend reports, referring to the X of the minister.

"With Luca Schieppati, Managing Director of TAP, we evaluated the processes implemented related to the gradual expansion of the pipeline, hydrogen, renewable gas supply, and the achievement of carbon neutrality," the minister said.

The TAP management will take part in the 10th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Board on March 1.

To note, TAP is the European segment of the SGC.

