Azerbaijan prepares draft law on ensuring personal data protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A draft law on ensuring personal data protection has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Chief of Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan Tural Mammadov said during the event on 'Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions', Trend reports.

According to him, this draft law is based on European standards of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"I want to note that Azerbaijan has significantly ensured both protection of information and data as well as personal data over the recent years," Mammadov added.