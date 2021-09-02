Georga launches cable car in Chiatura town

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

After a major overhaul, the cable car was officially opened in the manganese town of Chiatura in Western Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who participated in the opening ceremony of the cable car, said that Georgia had invited the French company Poma, which performed the work.

“Two weeks have passed since the start of the cable car, and 20,000 visitors have already used it. It was a challenge, a problem that we solved and built a new ropeway worth 55 million lari ($17.7 million),” Garibashvili said.

In hilly Chiatura, the cable car is one of the main means of transportation that has served the city since the 1950s. It is noteworthy that this was the first passenger cable car built in the Soviet Union.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356