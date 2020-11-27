COVID-related quarantine may be strengthened in Kazakhstan in December
COVID-related quarantine measures may be reintroduced in Kazakhstan in December or January, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Alexander Tsoi said, Trend reports citing Central Communications Service.
Tsoi said that currently the situation with coronavirus is under control.
“The Ministry of Health conducts analysis and forecasting of the situation on a weekly basis. Quarantine measures may be increased in December or January based on how the situation develops,” Tsoi said.
The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.
