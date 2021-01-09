843 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 843 new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

70 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 135 in Almaty, 58 in Akmola region, 58 in Aktobe region, 55 in Almaty region, 92 in Atyrau region, 47 in East Kazakhstan, 18 in Zhambyl region, 49 in West Kazakhstan, 38 in Karaganda region, 64 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 114 in Pavlodar region, 55 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region rising the country’s caseload to 161,493.