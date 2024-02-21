Germany keen to increase imports of Kazakh oil, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Germany is interested in increasing imports of Kazakh oil to 2.4 million tons per year, said the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev in an interview with the Romanian Adevural, Trend reports.

"The German side expresses interest in increasing the volume of supplies of Kazakh crude oil to 200,000 tons per month," the minister said.

According to him, in 2023 Kazakhstan exported 993,000 tons of oil to Germany.

In addition, the minister noted that for the entire 2023, the export of Kazakh oil to the EU countries amounted to 46.6 million tons, while the total export of Kazakh oil amounted to 70.5 million tons or 66 percent of the total export of crude oil from Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev said that in 2023, the oil production in the country amounted to about 90 million tons, although it was initially planned to produce 92–93 million tons of oil.

According to him, about 18 million tons of oil produced in 2023 came from the domestic market. About 56 million tons were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Moreover, the country plans to increase oil production in 2024 to 90.3 million tons.