Uzbekistan, China view further expansion of co-op in various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held successful talks with President of China Xi Jinping during his state visit to Beijing, Trend reports.

Both sides expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and high appreciation of reforms in Uzbekistan. A powerful breakthrough in bilateral relations, growing dynamics of contacts, strengthening of political dialog, and mutual support on key issues were noted.

A pilot project on the introduction of the Chinese system of vocational education in Uzbekistan has been launched.

Trade, economics, and investment cooperation are developing dynamically.

Trade turnover reached $14 billion at the end of 2023. Both sides expressed a mutual opinion that there are all opportunities to bring the trade turnover to $20 billion in the near future.

The volume of Chinese investments in Uzbekistan's economy has increased five times in recent years, and the number of joint ventures has tripled.

They discussed cooperation programs in various spheres, including infrastructure and green energy. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the commissioning of two new solar power plants with a capacity of 1,000 MW.

The President also urged Chinese partners to actively participate in the privatization processes of state-owned enterprises and banks in Uzbekistan.

The leaders welcomed the intensification of interregional exchanges. They agreed to establish the Council of Regions of Uzbekistan and China to coordinate cooperation in this direction.

They emphasized the importance of the earliest possible start of practical work on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad designed to become an important component of the Transcontinental Transport and Transit Bridge within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

The sides discussed measures to intensify educational and tourism cooperation, including holding a joint Youth Innovation Forum. The sides exchanged views on regional and international matters and reaffirmed support for the One China policy.

At the end of the talks, the Uzbek leader invited the Chinese leader to visit the country and congratulated him on the upcoming Chinese New Year in a friendly atmosphere.