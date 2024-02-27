Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq launches direct regular flights to Czechia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq Airlines will launch direct scheduled flights Tashkent-Prague-Tashkent from April 18, Trend reports.

The flights will create favorable conditions for travel in Europe and for the development of business cooperation between the Czechia and Uzbekistan.

Flights to the Czech capital will be operated once a week on Thursdays.

General Director of Qanot Sharq Airlines Moses Pak emphasized that the launch of Tashkent-Prague direction is the first in the list of European cities that the airline plans to open this year.

Director of Aviation Business at Prague Airport Jaroslav Filip said that the connection with Uzbekistan is one of the priorities for this year.

"In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, almost 70,000 tourists from Central Asian countries visited Czechia. We expect more than 15,000 passengers to use this new route during its first year of operation. The new flights will also contribute to the development of air cargo transportation," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz airline TezJet has received permission to perform regular flights to Uzbekistan.

According to Uzaviation Agency (Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency), the authorization was issued on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.