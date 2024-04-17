Chinese companies to construct solar power plant in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. China Poly Group and China Electric will establish a solar power plant in Uzbekistan’s Farish district, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek President’s office, the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, participated in a ceremony dedicated to the launch of new projects in industry and energy as part of his visit to the Jizzakh region.

Within the framework of the project, the plant, with a capacity of 500 MW and costing $350 million, will be able to produce 1.1 billion kWh of green energy per year. That will improve the energy supply for 450,000 households.

The first 200 MW will be connected to the grid later this year.

Meanwhile, ACWA Power signed an agreement to build two new solar power plants in Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, the agreements provide for the commissioning of a 400 MW solar photovoltaic power plant and a 400 MW energy storage system in the Tashkent region.

ACWA Power will also build a 1,000 MW photovoltaic power plant and 400 MW energy storage systems in Samarkand. In addition, there are 400 MW of energy storage systems in the Bukhara region.