3 ultralight training aircraft handed over to Iranian Navy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Three Chekawak ultralight training aircraft have been handed over to the Iranian Navy in Bandar Abbas county of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Commander of the Iranian Navy, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

Khanzadi made the remark in Iran at the handover ceremony, Trend reports referring to IRIB.

“The single-engine aircraft, produced by one of Iran's knowledge-based companies, can carry two passengers,” the admiral said.

“Iran will save 195,000 euros by producing aircraft of this type,” Khanzadi added.

The admiral added that the speed of the aircraft is 280 km/h and can fly at an altitude of 4,260 meters (14,000 feet) above the sea level.

"The training aircraft, which can fly four hours and a half, weighs 500 kg," Khanzadi said.

The Iranian admiral said that taking into account post-sale services and repair, outflow of foreign currency will be prevented by over 2.5 times during a five-year period.

