3 ultralight training aircraft handed over to Iranian Navy

3 December 2019 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Three Chekawak ultralight training aircraft have been handed over to the Iranian Navy in Bandar Abbas county of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Commander of the Iranian Navy, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

Khanzadi made the remark in Iran at the handover ceremony, Trend reports referring to IRIB.

“The single-engine aircraft, produced by one of Iran's knowledge-based companies, can carry two passengers,” the admiral said.

“Iran will save 195,000 euros by producing aircraft of this type,” Khanzadi added.

The admiral added that the speed of the aircraft is 280 km/h and can fly at an altitude of 4,260 meters (14,000 feet) above the sea level.

"The training aircraft, which can fly four hours and a half, weighs 500 kg," Khanzadi said.

The Iranian admiral said that taking into account post-sale services and repair, outflow of foreign currency will be prevented by over 2.5 times during a five-year period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amount of foreign investments up in Iran
Business 21:38
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for import of products
Business 20:51
Licenses for commissioning over 3,000 projects issued in Iran
Business 20:36
Afghanistan’s imports of products from Iran reach $2B
Business 20:20
China continues to import oil from Iran
Oil&Gas 19:35
Iran discloses volume of exports from border markets of Sistan and Baluchestan province
Business 19:08
Latest
Amount of foreign investments up in Iran
Business 21:38
Trump blasts censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote
US 21:32
SOFAZ publishes statistics on sale of its foreign currency in 10 months 2019
Oil&Gas 20:54
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for import of products
Business 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives Sec.-Gen. of Int’l Telecommunication Union (PHOTO)
Politics 20:48
Licenses for commissioning over 3,000 projects issued in Iran
Business 20:36
Afghanistan’s imports of products from Iran reach $2B
Business 20:20
Over 3 million tourists arrived in Turkey by air in October 2019
Turkey 20:04
China continues to import oil from Iran
Oil&Gas 19:35