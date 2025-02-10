Iran refuses to negotiate with US while under pressure – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iran will not engage in negotiations with the United States under pressure, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event marking the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that no free person would accept negotiations under pressure.

The FM pointed out that US President Donald Trump is signing a document to apply maximum pressure on Iran while simultaneously declaring his readiness for talks. He added that when the US and its president speak of negotiations, their aim is to negotiate for Iran’s surrender.

To note, US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order restoring maximum pressure on Iran. The US President expressed the expectation that maximal pressure will not be frequently exerted. He also stated his readiness to negotiate with Iran's president.

