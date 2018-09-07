Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases 25%

Georgian airports have served 3,375,959 passengers during the last eight months, which is a 25 per cent increase in comparison to last year, an official statement of United Airports of Georgia says, Agenda reports.

Tbilisi International Airport served 461,051 passengers in August: a 12 per cent increase y/y.

Growth in the first eight months of this year was 24 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Passenger traffic in Kutaisi International Airport increased by 44 per cent in August 2018 y/y.

Over the last eight months Kutaisi International Airport has served 382,325 passengers, which is a 35 per cent increase.

Batumi International Airport served 121, 298 in August 2018 which is 12 percent more than the same period for last year. As for the first eight months of this year, passenger traffic in Batumi International Airport increased by 24 per cent.

Georgia’s rural airports in Mestia and Ambrolauri together served 5 ,520 passengers in the first eight months of 2018.

