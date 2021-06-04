Lebanon bank customers to regain access to up to $800 a month
Lebanon's central bank on Friday said that depositors holding accounts active as of October 2019 would have access restored to $400 a month and its equivalent in Lebanese pounds, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The details regulating the decision, which will take effect from July 1, will be issued later, the bank said in a statement.
