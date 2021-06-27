Dubai’s Emirates expects flights from India to resume by July 7

Dubai carrier Emirates expects to resume its inbound flights from India effective July 7, Trend reports citing Gulf Business.

“We’re expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from July 7, 2021. We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon,” the airline said, in response to a customer query on Twitter.

The carrier said that it would announce any new information on its website as soon it is available.

Meanwhile, Air India said last week that flights between India and UAE will remain suspended until July 6, 2021.

However, according to media reports, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from India and 13 other countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will remain suspended until 11.59pm on July 21, 2021.

Flights from India to the UAE were originally suspended starting April 24 as the South Asian country struggled to contain the massive surge in Covid-19 infections.