Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Turkish officials in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Turkey’s Presidential spokesman Dr. Ibrahim Kalin and finance and treasury minister Nureddin Nebati in Jeddah’s Al Salam Palace on Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Kalin conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to King Salman and the Crown Prince.

The Turkish government officials discussed bilateral relations with the Saudi Crown Prince, highlighting ways to enhance their cooperation on several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom’s Minister of State, cabinet member and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban; Minister of State and cabinet member Muhammad al-Sheikh; and finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia and Turkey declared their determination to launch a “new era of cooperation” at the end of a visit by the Crown Prince to Turkey in June when the two leaders agreed to work toward establishing closer ties in several sectors including energy, defense and the economy.