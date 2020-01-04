Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran

Britain warned its nationals to avoid all travel to Iraq and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran following the death of Qassem Soleimani, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“Given heightened tensions in the region, the Foreign Office now advise people not to travel to Iraq and to consider carefully whether it’s essential to travel to Iran,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“We will keep this under review.”

