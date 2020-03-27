British PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence but said he would still lead the government’s response to the accelerating outbreak, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday, a day after he answered questions at the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in parliament’s House of Commons chamber. He received the positive test result at around midnight.

“I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive,” Johnson said on Friday in a video statement broadcast on Twitter. “I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say - a temperature and a persistent cough.

“Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Shortly after Johnson’s announcement, health minister Matt Hancock, another top member of the British government’s response, said he has also tested positive and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.