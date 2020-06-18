France reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, cases up slightly
The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 28 to 29,603 on Thursday, the same increase as Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a statement, the health ministry said the number of new confirmed cases of the virus was 467, at 158,641, nine more than 24 hours earlier.
